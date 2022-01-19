Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 12,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 386,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $952.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $2,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

