Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.95

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.95 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 32.70 ($0.45). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 32.45 ($0.44), with a volume of 938,977 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £46.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.95.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

