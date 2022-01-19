Tellor Hits Market Cap of $61.68 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.90 or 0.00063801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $61.68 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006920 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,966 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

