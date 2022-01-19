Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,247.10

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,247.10 ($17.02) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($16.92), with a volume of 38286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.65).

The company has a market cap of £811.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,085.17. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.