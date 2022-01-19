Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 3.1%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 794,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.