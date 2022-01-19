Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teradata worth $576,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.