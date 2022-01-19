Tether Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.31 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $78.35 billion and approximately $55.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.28 or 0.07378929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.48 or 0.99921943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,058,975,707 coins and its circulating supply is 78,314,566,141 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.