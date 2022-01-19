TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion.

