Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

THLLY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

