The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 786,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 244,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

BK stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.