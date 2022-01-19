The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

