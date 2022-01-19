The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 230,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,195,314. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

