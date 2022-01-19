The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $251.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,142,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

