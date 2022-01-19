The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Neutral

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 119,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.