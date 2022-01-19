The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by 106.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $40.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.32. 7,403,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,149. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

