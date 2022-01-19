The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $350.58. 87,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day moving average of $393.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.57.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

