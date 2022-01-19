The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

