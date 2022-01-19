The Goldman Sachs Group Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $287.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

