The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report sales of $154.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.99 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $443.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $724.22 million, with estimates ranging from $704.08 million to $752.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marcus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marcus by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.79. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

