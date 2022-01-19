The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 2.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

