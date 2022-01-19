The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

NYSE:PNC opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

