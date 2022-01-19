The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Head to Head Comparison

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProAssurance and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 12.13% 3.32% 0.83% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.53 -$175.73 million $2.34 10.56 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance.

Summary

ProAssurance beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.