The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.03

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.03 and traded as high as $60.51. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

