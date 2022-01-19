The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. 155,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,942,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

