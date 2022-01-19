Thingschain (TIC) Price Down 27.6% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $25,178.39 and approximately $136.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.48 or 0.99865253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00607725 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.