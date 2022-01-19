Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 550 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.96. 927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,057. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.94.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

