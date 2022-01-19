Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 33,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.