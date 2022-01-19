Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,522,000 after buying an additional 248,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,665,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,012,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,545,000 after purchasing an additional 111,087 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE FMX traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. 7,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

