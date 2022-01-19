Thomas White International Ltd. Takes $2.80 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,345. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.