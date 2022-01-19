Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TTNP opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

