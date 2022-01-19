TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.0 days.

Shares of TOD’S stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TODGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

