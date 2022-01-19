Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.