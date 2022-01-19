Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGLVY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

