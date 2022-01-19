Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGLVY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.