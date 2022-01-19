Towerview LLC Makes New Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Towerview LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. SPX FLOW comprises approximately 4.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

