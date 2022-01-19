TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 38.0% in December

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $44.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 293,506 shares of company stock worth $752,144. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

