Traders Buy High Volume of Surgalign Call Options (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,730 call options on the company. This is an increase of 661% compared to the typical volume of 490 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

