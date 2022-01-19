Tranchess Market Capitalization Reaches $86.72 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and $32.53 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,876,664 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

