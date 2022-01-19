Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.