Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James cut their price target on Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.92.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.25. 1,432,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,304. The company has a market cap of C$808.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.68.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

