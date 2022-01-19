Truist Financial Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $380.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.77.

NYSE PSA opened at $359.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $218.58 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $327.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

