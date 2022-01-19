Truist Financial Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $380.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.77.
NYSE PSA opened at $359.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $218.58 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $327.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
