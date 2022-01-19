Truist Financial Corp Acquires 609 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

