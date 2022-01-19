Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 131.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.