Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.25 Million in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

