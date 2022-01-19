Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

