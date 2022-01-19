Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,170 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 11.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

