Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. 131,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,512. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

