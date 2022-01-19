Truist Financial Weighs in on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

BRO stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

