Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares were up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 39,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,178,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tuya by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.