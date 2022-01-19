U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. 427,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,589. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

