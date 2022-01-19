UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of ALO traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.51 ($38.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.56.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

